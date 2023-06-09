Francisco Romeu da Silva Vilela cursed at a nursing assistant during a session at the City Council of Canguçu (RS)

the alderman Francisco Romeu da Silva Vilela (PP), from the city of Canguçu (RS), called “black girl” It is “whore” a civil servant who attended the session of the City Council. The episode took place on Monday (5.jun.2023). The information was published by the newspaper The globe.

The Chamber analyzed the extinction of the position of nursing assistant and the relocation of these professionals in the city. In conversation with the councilor Ubiratan Rodrigues (PP), Vilela mentions the presence of a nursing assistant who accompanied the session. Not realizing that the microphone was open, he says: “The little black girl is a whore, whore”.

Watch (30s):

In note (read the full text below), the Municipal Executive of Progressistas in Canguçu stated that the councilor’s attitude was “an isolated fact, which in no way reflects the idea and conduct of the Executive, its affiliates, councilors and alternates”. The party also says it repudiates “any and all prejudiced, misogynistic and discriminatory manifestations, especially to social groups that historically fight for equity in this country”.

The Chamber of Canguçu also commented on the episode. In notesaid to repudiate “any form of prejudice, racism, discrimination and offenses within or outside the legislative scope”.

“The recorded behavior violates the principles of respect and diversity. The incident did not represent the values ​​of the Canguçu Legislative House and disrespected the norms of the Constitution of the Federative Republic of Brazil”said the legislative body.

O Power360 contacted Francisco Romeu da Silva Vilela by telephone, but received no response. The space remains open for demonstration.

Here is the full statement from the Municipal Executive of Progressistas in Canguçu:

“Faced with the facts that occurred recently, in an ordinary session of the Canguçu City Council (at the time the session was suspended), facts that violate the dignity of the human person, Progressistas clarifies that this attitude was an isolated act, which in no way reflects the idea and conduct of the Executive, its affiliates, Councilors and Alternates. The Progressive Party has always been guided by plurality, diversity and equality in all sectors.

“Thus, Progressistas, through its executive, with this act, sympathizes with all who have suffered some kind of embarrassment and discrimination and reaffirms its commitment to the promotion of ethnic-racial, gender, sexual, religious equality, repudiating any and any prejudiced, misogynistic and discriminatory expression, especially with regard to social groups that have historically fought for equity in this country.