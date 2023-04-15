He chess is a game that has captivated millions of people around the world for its complexity and strategy. And within chess, there is an elite category that few players manage to access: the title of Great master.

One of the few Colombian chess players who have won that title is alder escobarOriginally from Risaralda. He was named Grandmaster after meeting the rigorous standards required by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

The Grandmaster (GM) received his degree with a score of 2,503 points and in the year in which he obtained it, he was ranked as the best ranked in the country.

So far in Colombia there are only seven people who have achieved it, these are: GM Jaime Cuartas, GM Sergio Barrientos, GM Alonso Zapata, GM Gildardo García, GM Álder Escobar, GM David Arenas and GM Cristhian Ríos. These last two were the two most recent grandmasters.

At the moment it is like active competitor in FIDE ranked 1227 globally and he has been a coach since 2010. Regarding his game statistics, he has won 524 games starting with white and 436 with black.

These numbers are important, as the player has a different advantage at the start of the game. Knowing the result by color can help to evaluate the player’s performance in each position and in different situations.

The story of Alder Escobar

Chess is a sport that requires great dedication and talent, and for the Colombian grandmaster Álder Escobar it was no exception.

Chess became a passion that would lead him to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

In an interview with ‘Plaza Capital’, Escobar said that his interest in chess started at an early age between 4 and 5 yearsthanks to the chess that his father had at home.

Watching him got “hooked” on the game, and although he doesn’t remember anyone explaining the moves to him, he learned.

However, like many athletes in Colombia, Álder has had to face various difficulties to be able to compete at a professional level in the country.

The lack of resources has been a major handicap for him, as he hasn’t always been able to count on the support he needs to travel to the events and tournaments he needs to win titles and improve his game.

“It’s not easy to guarantee the events we need to go to to get our titles and improve,” Escobar told the aforementioned outlet.

Titles awarded by FIDE

Winning a chess title is a great motivation for many players, as it represents recognition for their skills and achievements in the sport.

Also, it can open up many opportunities and lead to gaining fame and recognition. These are the most prestigious FIDE chess titles according to the ‘Chess’ portal.

Great master: the most prestigious title in chess, awarded to players with a FIDE rating of 2,500 and who have won three Grandmaster norms in international competitions.

The rules are Federation-specific requirements that include requirements such as a performance of +2,600 in an official FIDE nine-round tournament.

International Master: the second most difficult title to achieve, awarded to players with a FIDE rating of 2,400 and who have achieved three International Master norms in international competitions.

FIDE Master: Awarded to players with a FIDE rating of 2,300 in international competitions.

Master Candidate: Awarded to players with a FIDE rating of 2,200 in international competitions.

There are also exclusive titles for women, such as Grand Master, International Women’s Master, FIDE Master, and Master Candidate.

