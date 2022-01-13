C.orona infection? Sniffles? Or a pollen allergy? If you are troubled by itchy and watery eyes these days and have to blow your nose more often, you should consider this intolerance. A tickling stimulus of the unpleasant kind in the throat can also occur if someone has an allergic reaction to the pollen of hazelnut and alder.

Experts attribute moderate to high allergic potency to the pollen of these two tree and shrub species. In other words: They irritate the mucous membranes, sometimes violently. Generally, alder and hazel do not bloom until the end of January. But due to the mild temperatures associated with climate change, their inflorescences have been showing for a few days in the Rhine-Main area and elsewhere in Hesse. Alder and hazel form characteristic so-called catkins that hang yellow-green on branches. In the case of the alder, they are darker and tend to be brown. They can measure up to ten centimeters and contain the troublesome allergens.

These early, early bloomers catch the eye everywhere in the city, but also in the vegetation along the streets. Those who cannot tolerate them have to be prepared for several uncomfortable weeks. In general, both species bloom most profusely in early March. If you are not sure whether you have an allergy, you should get tested. This is possible with allergists and dermatologists.