The HR consulting firm Aldelia announced the opening of job openings in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) in the offshore modality. Among the opportunities are vacancies for structural welder and pipe boilermaker to start in January 2023.

Founded in 2005, Aldelia is currently present and operating in more than 30 countries, in Europe, the Middle East, South America and mainly in Africa, and has established itself as one of the leading firms in professional recruitment services.

Available vacancies:

Structural Welder

Non-Destructive Testing Assistant

Pipe Boiler

Senior Pipe Boiler

edger

To participate in the selection process, simply send a resume to the email: [email protected]