Jesus Gutierrez / The Truth Sunday, August 6, 2023, 4:31 p.m.



| Updated 18:56.

The Moto2 British Grand Prix, at Silverstone, has a Murcian accent this weekend. Despite his youth, just turned 18, Fermín Aldeguer has been making noise in the World Cup for some time. His career is unusual in the championship, since he made his direct debut in Moto2 at the age of 16 and from his first race he was competitive. That is why many began to take stock of when his first victory would come and if he would be able to beat the historical record of Marc Márquez, then the youngest winner in the intermediate category. But victory did not come until this weekend at Silverstone and along the way, another Murcian, Pedro Acosta, broke the record for precociousness in the category last year.

That is why those tears were understood after crossing the finish line at the Silverstone circuit. «I have thought about the bad moments, it has been very difficult to get here and getting the first victory after two years here excites me. I never stopped believing”, explained Aldeguer, who thus took a load off his shoulders on the English track, after a race dominated from start to finish by the Spanish, the general trend of the weekend.

Aldeguer, visibly moved, thanked his team and the people around him for all their support: “I am very happy and I want to thank the team because they have not stopped believing in me and in all the potential I have.”

At some point in the race, in addition to Aldeguer himself, his teammate Alonso López, Pedro Acosta and Arón Canet led, the latter was the one who led the most laps, but after halfway through the race there was little he could do to stop the driver from La Ñora. And when they squeezed behind him the most, in the final stretch, he sealed the race by setting the fastest lap on his penultimate lap. Aldeguer was able to savor his first victory, which he celebrated with a spectacular wheelie, and led the first Spanish triplet of the year, where Canet was upset, who felt like the winner for a good part of the race, and Pedro Acosta relieved.

The other celebration of the day, also with a Murcian signature, came from the hand of the pilot Pedro Acosta, who, in addition to getting on the podium with a third place, placed himself as the leader in the classification, with 156 points, snatching this first place from the Italian Tony Arbolino, who is two points behind.

The man from Mazarrón experienced a weekend of pain in Silverstone. An untimely injury during the break left him badly hurt in the leg and forced him to move with crutches when he was not on his motorcycle. That is why he valued a podium so much that made him regain the leadership of Moto2, after the puncture of Tony Arbolino, who could only finish tenth.

This is the seventh podium of the season for Acosta, the fourth in a row, and a great advance for the rider from Mazarrón, who could take the Moto2 title this season before making the leap to MotoGP next season.

The podium this weekend was completed by Aarón Canet, who led the race for a large part of the circuit but ended up being overtaken by Aldeguer and finished in second position.