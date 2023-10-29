Sunday, October 29, 2023, 07:59



Pedro Acosta’s Moto2 title will have to wait at least until next Sunday, November 12, when the Malaysian Grand Prix takes place at the Sepang circuit. The ‘Shark’ fulfilled this Sunday with his second place in Thailand, but his rival for winning the world championship, the Italian Tony Arbolino, was fourth and postponed the Mazarron native’s celebration for at least a couple of weeks. With his second place, Acosta needed the Italian to be 15th at most and that circumstance did not happen at any time on the Chang circuit.

The one who did celebrate in a big way was Fermín Aldeguer. The La Ñora driver already took pole position on Saturday with overwhelming superiority and also swept Thailand this Sunday. The Boscoscuro driver did not want a group race or having to risk victory with anyone and he showed it from the moment the traffic light turned green.

Aldeguer took advantage of his first position to have a calm start and pushed from the first moment to leave alone and he succeeded. He only competed against himself and in just a couple of laps he already had an advantage over Acosta, aware that he should not risk, of more than a second. Only one mistake of his could deprive him of victory, but Aldeguer showed that he is in the best moment of his career and did not make any mistakes. He even had the luxury of celebrating his second victory in Moto2 with a spectacular wheelie.