Fermín Aldeguer will contest this weekend in Estoril the first race of the 2021 Moto2 European Championship. The young rider from La Ñora [16 años] He also wants to make people talk in a few years in which motorcycling is giving many satisfactions to the regional sport, thanks to Pedro Acosta from Mazarron and Ana Carrasco from Cehegine.

The Murcian, sponsored by Primafrio and Gesa, runs with the Boscoscuro Talent Team-Ciatti, current continental champion. Although he has been working at the Estoril circuit since Thursday, he did free practice yesterday, in which he was the fastest, with almost a second clear of one second.

There are two races that will be held on the Portuguese circuit. This morning the qualifying rehearsals for the race on Sunday morning (1:00 p.m.) and those corresponding to Sunday afternoon (4:00 p.m.) will take place in the afternoon.

This season, the Moto2 grid for the first race is completed by 32 riders, of which 13 are from Superstock, a category in which Aldeguer won the title in 2020 with FAU55 Tey Racing. About the start of the campaign, the young Fermín Aldeguer says that «I have very good feelings and I’m looking forward to starting. My goal this season is to learn about the bike, the circuits and try to win. The main rivals are Alonso López, my teammate, Xavier Cardelús and Lukas Tulovic ».

The continental championship consists of eleven races and after the dispute of the first two in Estoril, the drivers will tackle their next appointment in Valencia, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, on May 9.

His presence in the World Cup next year is practically assured. Fermín has offers on the table to be in Moto2 in 2022, but he does not want to jump in any way. His intention is to be in the best possible team to be able to fight for everything from the first moment.