Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) announced Aldar Real Estate Company About the launch of 189 independent villas in the “Noya Loma” project on Yas Island, which is located adjacent to Noya in the northern part of the island, and its units are available for freehold ownership of all nationalities. Following the high turnout witnessed by the House for its four-bedroom villa units during the sales of the first two phases, the “Noia Loma” project will include three, four or five-room standalone villa units to meet the needs of customers. All units within the “Noya Loma” project are distinguished by their independence with an increase in the internal and external spaces, with the average larger areas compared to the units of the second phase.

A model of one of the villas

The prices of the three-bedroom villas start at 2.41 million dirhams, while the prices of the four- and five-bedroom villas start at 2.77 million dirhams and 3.27 million dirhams, respectively. Rashid Al-Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “The first two phases of the Noya project witnessed a strong turnout of units, which confirms the renewed confidence of customers in the company, as well as the strength of the real estate market in Abu Dhabi and the promising future prospects it enjoys. We continue our commitment to consult and speak with our clients to ensure that all their needs are met, and to allow us to develop real estate units that contribute to bridging the gaps in the real estate market. The ‘Noia Loma’ project is a great example, as it integrates perfectly with our portfolio of high quality real estate assets on Yas Island, one of the emirate’s major destinations. ”