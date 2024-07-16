Aldar Properties today announced that over 660 apartments in the Verdis by Janan residential project, located within the master-planned Janan by Aldar residential complex in Dubai – Aldar’s first development in Dubai in partnership with Dubai Holding – have been sold within 72 hours of its launch.

Total sales exceeded AED 1 billion, with international buyers and UAE residents accounting for 83 per cent of total sales. Indian, Egyptian and British passport holders were the top three international markets in terms of sales volume, underlining Dubai’s position as a preferred global destination for investment and living. The project also enjoyed strong demand from UAE nationals, who contributed the remaining 17 per cent.

Females contributed 28 per cent of sales, while males contributed the remaining 72 per cent. Buyers under the age of 45 years made up 56 per cent of buyers, while first-time buyers invested in Aldar Properties projects contributed 88 per cent of sales, reflecting the continued growth of Aldar’s customer base in the UAE and abroad.

Construction work on the project is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025.