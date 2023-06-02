Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Faisal Falaknaz, Acting Chief Financial Officer and Sustainability Officer at Aldar Properties, stressed the importance of the recent decision issued by the Ministry of Finance, No. (120) for the year 2023 regarding the transitional provisions for corporate tax, which provides guidance on amending the taxpayer’s opening budget in accordance with the corporate tax law.

Falaknaz explained that the decision is an important step that will enhance the foundations of trust at the level of companies and their main stakeholders, including investors and customers, and this decision also reflects the UAE’s commitment to adopting best practices and adopting a smooth and effective methodology in applying corporate tax.

He added: Thanks to the competitive tax system and business-friendly environment it provides, the UAE has gained an international reputation as one of the best attractive destinations for investments and businesses that have all the necessities of modern life, and this strategic direction in implementing its policies lays solid foundations for the growth of the real estate sector. It enhances its diversified and vital national economy. And the corporate tax has been applied in the UAE, to those subject to tax, as of the beginning of the first fiscal year that begins on or after June 1, 2023.

The corporate tax transition provisions provide important clarification for businesses that need to transition smoothly from the pre-company tax law period to the post, with the aim of facilitating the opening budget process, and ensuring a fair and transparent approach to assets and liabilities held before the new regime takes effect.

Ministerial Resolution No. (120) of 2023 applies to some assets and liabilities, such as immovable funds, intangible assets, financial assets, and financial liabilities owned by businesses prior to the entry into force of the corporate tax law system.

The business can adjust its tax treatment of such assets and liabilities under specific provisions, and it must decide how to do this when submitting its first tax return, and its decision is considered permanent except in special circumstances, and the decision also takes into account the history of ownership of assets and liabilities, including those Owned by the company or other members of the same business group.

The decision provides more flexibility to the real estate sector as businesses with immovable assets calculated on a historical cost basis have the option to select the basis of the facility, using either the time division method or the valuation method, allowing groups to determine the most favorable outcome for them on immovable assets on a per-asset basis. Separately.