Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) announced Aldar Real Estate Company «Aldar» About a strategic partnership with “Fifth Wall”, the world’s largest venture capital firm specialized in investing in real estate technology. A statement said, “With its investment in the European Real Estate Technology Fund (the fund) managed by Fifth Wall, Aldar becomes the first limited partner of the fund from the Middle East and North Africa region.”

Through this investment, “Aldar” seeks to benefit from the vast network of “Fifth Wall” of emerging real estate technology companies in Europe, and to gain access to the latest technologies and trends that drive the development of the real estate sector. This enables the company to have insights to inform business decisions and to identify potential solutions and improvements to its various subsidiaries.

The European Real Estate Technology Association expects to invest $ 185 billion in real estate technologies by 2025. With this agreement, Aldar joins a group of limited strategic partners for Fifth Wall, who are seeking to invest in leading real estate technology companies within the real estate technology system in Europe.

Maan Al-Awlaki, Executive Director of Strategy and Transformation at Aldar Properties, said: “Our investment in Fifth Wall constitutes the next stage of our journey towards innovation, as it allows us to keep pace with the developments of the fourth industrial revolution. Through this fund, we will be able to access a broad base of knowledge, expertise and solutions, which will enhance our portfolio of investments in the startup sector in the region and other local innovation programs. We believe this partnership will help drive our company’s digital transformation, improve customer experience, and adopt more sustainable practices. ” The Fifth Wall operates one of the most strategic advisory and investment platforms focused on real estate technology.

The value of liabilities and capital managed by Fifth Wall has reached nearly $ 1.7 billion since its inception in 2006, making it the largest global venture capital company specialized in investing in real estate technology. The new partnership with Fifth Wall will contribute to enriching Aldar’s portfolio of investments and initiatives that focus on supporting innovation and technology in the real estate and retail sectors.

Aldar has established an innovation office, which in turn provides an opportunity for start-ups and innovators to benefit from the extensive expertise of «Aldar» to move forward to present their innovative ideas and implement them on the ground. This includes the “Aldar Skill Up” institutional innovation program, which aims to develop the real estate technology sector in the UAE, as well as the “Platform” program, an entrepreneurship incubator that focuses on supporting startups and entrepreneurs in the retail sector in the GCC.

Aldar’s “Ibtikar” program also invites employees to present their creative ideas and concepts capable of finding solutions to challenges, along with developing the customer experience. Since its launch in 2018, this program has received more than 300 applications for participation, with the company adopting the 17 most innovative ideas of them.