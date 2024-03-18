Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Aldar Properties announced the sale of the most expensive penthouse in Abu Dhabi in the Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi complex on Saadiyat Island at a record price of 137 million dirhams, recording the highest price per square meter in the emirate, which exceeded 96 thousand dirhams.

This record price reflects the continued attractiveness of Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for living and investment, supported by several factors, the most important of which is the transparent and supportive environment for business, the wide entertainment options, and the diverse life options on the shores of one of the most beautiful natural islands in Abu Dhabi, which number 200 islands, in addition to attractive incentives such as Golden Visa program that offers a ten-year residency.

This record deal follows the sale of a two-storey, four-bedroom penthouse villa unit, Sky Villa, in the same complex for AED 130 million, reflecting the strong demand for luxury lifestyle options in Abu Dhabi.

The strategic location of the project on Saadiyat Island is a key factor in enhancing the value of this unit, and with the construction work of five major museums within the Saadiyat Island Cultural District approaching completion, including the Guggenheim Museum Abu Dhabi, the projects located in the heart of this world-class cultural district constitute an investment opportunity. Featured.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar Properties Group, said: This historic deal in Nobu Residences represents a turning point in the residential real estate sector in Abu Dhabi and reflects the level of maturity and development achieved by the real estate market in the emirate. In recent years, we have witnessed a remarkable increase in the volume and value of homes purchased, thanks to Supportive government policies and initiatives have enhanced Abu Dhabi's attractiveness as a leading destination for promising living and investment, and we expect the sector to continue its growth with the launch of more modern and more luxurious living concepts nationwide on Saadiyat Island and across strategic locations in Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Rashid Al Omeira, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, said: The real estate sector in Abu Dhabi is witnessing a sustainable rise in demand for various categories of real estate assets, as this new record reflects the flexibility and maturity of the market, and also highlights the growing position of Abu Dhabi as a preferred city for living, working and investing. .

He added: We are constantly working to find new opportunities and explore different ways to advance the sector towards new heights of development, and our mission remains to develop distinguished real estate projects that harmoniously integrate the components of the unique and diverse cultural landscape of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, making it an exceptional destination for living and investing in the global real estate market.