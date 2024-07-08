Aldar Properties Group (Aldar) announced a grant of AED 1 million to provide 10,000 children from underprivileged families in the country with the necessary school supplies before the start of the new academic year 2024-2025, as part of a new partnership with Dubai Cares.

The partnership comes in line with Aldar’s commitment to achieving tangible community value, through which the “Back to School” course will be launched within the “Volunteer Emirates” initiative in Abu Dhabi for the first time this year, which is one of the most prominent community engagement initiatives of Dubai Cares and part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Under this cooperation, a large-scale volunteer campaign will be organized on August 23 to mobilize the efforts of volunteers, including 100 employees from the house, to prepare and pack school bags to be distributed to students from poor families across the country before the start of the new school year.

“Every child has the right to a quality education, as well as the tools they need to grow and learn. As a community-focused, responsible developer that owns and operates a portfolio of local schools, we are committed to helping address any barriers or challenges that may hinder education, especially for children from disadvantaged families. We are proud to support Dubai Cares’ Back to School 2024 initiative,” said Faisal Falaknaz, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar Group.

For his part, Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said that providing basic school supplies to students from underprivileged families will contribute to enhancing their educational experience and will also ease the financial burden on their families.

He added that here the effective role of community cohesion and volunteer work is highlighted in supporting such noble humanitarian initiatives and ensuring that every child receives the proper education he deserves, expressing his appreciation to the house for its generous support and its steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact in the lives of children through this initiative.