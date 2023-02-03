Santi Aldama signed his best performance in the NBA early this Friday in a game in which he scored 21 points. However, this was not enough to lead the Grizzlies to victory against much superior Cavaliers (128-113). On the Cleveland side, Ricky Rubio added 13 points, his best performance since he returned from the serious injury that kept him off the field for more than a year.

Aldama, who was starting again for the first time since December due to the loss of Jaren Jackson, was the third leading scorer for the Memphis team, behind Desmond Bane (25) and Ja Morant (24), in addition to adding a double- double thanks to his 10 rebounds. The Canarian power forward made 7 of his 15 field goals, including 4 shots from the three-point line. He also had an assist and a steal in the 34 minutes he was on the court. Aldama’s numbers didn’t save the Grizzlies from adding their seventh loss in seven games, although they remain second in the Western Conference with 32 wins and 20 losses so far this season.

In front was a very toned Ricky Rubio after his return to the slopes with 13 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 21 minutes of play. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 25 points and 11 assists. The Cleveland franchise is in fifth position in the Eastern Conference (32-22) and continues to consolidate its position facing the play off.

The game was marked, however, in the third quarter, when Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for leading a fight that sparked a massive brawl on the court. It all started when Brooks hit Mitchell in the testicles from the ground, to which the Cavaliers player responded with a ball.

Lebron, 63 points away from being the top scorer in NBA history

Lebron James is just 63 points away from becoming the leading regular-season scorer in NBA history. After scoring 26 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-112 win over the Indiana Pacers early Friday, James has reached 38,324 points in his NBA career. The Lakers star is averaging 30.2 points per game this season, and at that rate he is likely to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s current record (38,387) on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I think it’s one of the greatest records in sports in general,” said James, who will be one of the captains in the next All Star, at the press conference after the game against Indiana. “I think he’s up there with the record for home run in baseball. It’s one of those records you don’t see or think is going to be broken. You see guys like Hank Aaron, who had it for so long. And then you see guys like Sammy Sosa or Mark McGwire start coming up and it’s like, ‘Oh, this could happen,’” he added. “I don’t have the number marked in my head (for the NBA points record), I know it’s just over 38,000 points, but I do know that Kareem has had it in my entire life,” he added.

