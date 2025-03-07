03/07/2025



The commissioner Víctor de Aldama has returned to a media to follow his campaign of more or less veiled threats against the Government of Pedro Sánchez, ensuring that he still You have evidence to present in judicial headquarters or “take out.” This time it has been on the set of ‘The Ana Rosa program’, in Telecinco, where he has reloaded against former Minister Ábalos, Santos Cerdán, Minister Víctor Ángel Torres or Vice President María Jesús Montero, among others. The commissioner has again promised that he has “a strategy” and that he has “many things to get out.” But except for a message on the screen of your mobile or telephone contact, in the interview you have not presented any evidence.

On the escort of José Luis Ábalos, Jessica Rodríguez, Aldama has assured that it was the deputy who He “directly asked Jessica to pay the floor” And that he did through “a partner,” Escolano.

Similarly, on the contracts of that woman in public companies such as Ineco and Tragsa, she has assured that it was something that “she demanded to continue with him and he did freely.” In addition, he has accused the government of “lying again” for certificates about Jessica worked hours, when she already made “clear” that she did not work.

Aldama has reaffirmed that, although his main contact was Koldo García, Ábalos was “a close person, who could call on the mobile, go to see the ministry, his home or dinner with him.”









About Torres: “I was coming”

On the minister, the Minister of Territorial Policy Ángel Víctor Torres, who on Thursday was in the Senate, has attacked him again, accusing him of lying and affirming that the evidence presented by the Canarian politician does not denounce his statement that he rented an apartment for Ábalos, Koldo and him. “That you present the boarding cards,” he challenged the minister.

«The most significant thing is that it would come, If in the end he did not come, “he said. “I don’t have to know what was on the floor, I said that I took a floor for them three,” he said as he said that this Thursday presented a message between them, »manipulated.”

Hard accusations against Santos Cerdán

He has also had harsh words for Deputy Santos Cerdán, who has said that he only saw him once, “when I gave him money,” and that he had no contact or messages with him. Of course, he has accused him of «Collect through public works in the Basque Country». “Koldo didn’t get tired of saying it,” he said.

In the same way, he has accused him of offering «Indults and treatment of favor to investigated entrepreneurs» in exchange for “testifying” against him.

«There are three people who are the plumbers, or let’s call it the sewers of the PSOE, who are in command of Santos Cerdán. And I also say very clear that they are called Javier Pérez Dolset, Jacobo Teseiro and Leire Díez Castro, ”said the commission agent as those responsible for those alleged maneuvers.

She has also had time to refer to Vice President María Jesús Montero, of which she has said that “she should resign.” «He accused me of lying and his chief of cabinet corroborated everything I have said. When I met him, Ábalos called Montero and she gave the order to Carlos Moreno to meet with me to postpone my debt, ”he explained.

Threat against Pedro Sánchez

Finally, asked about her relationship with Begoña Gómez, wife of President Pedro Sánchez, has again referred to her, who was with her in meetings and on a trip to St. Petesburg (Russia). In that sense he has sent a cryptic direct message to the Moncloa Palace: “The president may be calm … but it depends if I don’t tell things and conversations that I heard while with Begoña.”