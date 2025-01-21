The summary of Hydrocarbons casein which the commission agent Víctor de Aldama, his partner Claudio Rivas and a dozen individuals linked to a fraud of more than 182.5 million euros are accused, reveals that the former had relationships at the highest level with professional soccer clubs and specifically, it includes a call with a Real Madrid manager who tried to place an oil magnate sponsor in Texas (USA).

This is revealed by a report from the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard to which ABC had access. The investigators detail that Aldama established contact with Carlos Ocaña, deputy to the general director of Real Madridsaying that the club’s general director, José Ángel Sánchez, had given him his phone number. It offers him “an opportunity, a possible sponsor.”

Ocaña already had his cell phone on his agenda, he tells him, and Aldama reminds him that it was due to the presence in Spain of “Alejandro Murat, the Governor of Oaxaca”, a Mexican state in which the commission agent remains a commercial attaché. Murat sponsored the Zamora Football Club when Aldama presided over it.

In the conversation, the commission agent tells the manager that he has a friend named “Hugo”, dedicated to the oil and energy sector in Texas, who presented a project with the installation of screens to establish a “Skyline for Real Madrid” in the nightclub located on Princesa Street in Madrid, “but in the end it was not executed, so they went to him to mediate with the club to establish a commercial agreement, given the contacts he has in the world of football, specifically through the figure of José Ángel Sánchez».









Real Madrid fan

“Following the instructions received from Aldama, Ocaña urges him to contact them,” the report says. However, the commission agent, “giving relevance to the agreements that they may reach,” has already said that this Hugo “just bought the Génova 26 building” in Madrid and that “he is also doing humanitarian issues.” «He is a fan but a fan of Real Madrid. I believe that whatever you tell him, regarding a Real Madrid project, I believe that he is going to enter, honestly.», he says.

Aldama presided over Zamora CF when the Koldo case broke out in February 2023. His accounts and assets were seized by the National Court and the UCO learned of the consequences on his daily life, which throughout 2024 was investigating him separately for this other case, regarding hydrocarbon fraud. That’s how he received another call in which he lamented how things had turned out, because he ended up selling his shares in the club because of those embargoes that endangered its viability. “I haven’t sold it, it’s been stolen from me,” he told a contact.

The sale of the club is endorsed through communication between Víctor De Aldama and Francisco Javier Páez, of the group that will assume ownership of the club. The report reflects that, according to that conversation, “the agreement they reached with the sale of the club has been resolved with the cancellation of debts incurred in relation to salaries, expenses and, specifically, with the AEAT, about which they allude to the payment letter” that the commission agent will issue “to pay the 520,000 euros and that he will send it to you.”