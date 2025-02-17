Victor of Aldamathe alleged manner of the Koldo plot, would have managed the Reserve a floor for Venezuelan president Delcy Rodríguez. Thus it follows from the payment and reservation documents delivered by the employer to the Supreme Court this Monday, to which he has had access Europa Press. The property in question leased through the Airbnb platform and was paid with Aldama’s own credit card.

The floor would be available to the Chavista leader in the Journey to Spain that had to abort by being prohibited entry into the European Union. Thus, the alleged arranger has delivered to the High Court the justification of Housing payment, as well as emails in which the lease is concretized. In the same, as detailed by the aforementioned newspaper, it is revealed that the payment of 3,104 euros, between January 16 and 23, for the use of the apartment called ‘Velázquez Manor House’, at number 16 of the Oquendo Street in Madrid.

But it would not be the only property rented by Aldamza for the efforts of the plot. The documentation submitted also proves that He paid several floors for the enjoyment of Minister Ángel Víctor Torres (then president of the Canary Islands), the former minister José Luis Ábalos and the advisor of this, Koldo García. Several emails confirm the payment of two -story rental for a total of 621.98 euros Where he says that the encounters with “ladies” would have taken place, although on these efforts he has affirmed that nothing can contribute because Koldo García would have been commissioned because he had “contacts of that nature.”

Specifically, from those floors, Aldama has provided confirmation emails from Airbnb to your email account of the payment of one located on Atocha Street for its rent between November 9 and 10, 2018 for 323.71 euros. The alleged manner would also have paid 298.27 euros for another floor, located in the Ayala streetand that the plot would allegedly enjoyed the night from December 15 to 16, 2018.

A few months ago, Aldama had already declared that he had been in charge of facilitating homes for these people for “meetings of diverse nature.” In particular, he mentioned an apartment on the central Atocha Street (Madrid), so Judge Leopoldo Puente requested on February 4 to deliver the documentation.

Minister Torres has not hesitated to deny the claims of the accused businessman. “This information exposes that we are facing a CAdena de Embustes y Lies That what they intend is to damage the image of Ángel Víctor Torres and some use it as spokesmen, “he signed up in response to journalists after being asked for it before participating in an act with Canarian businessmen.





Torres says he was in Tenerife

For Torres the published “is The chronicle of a nonsense that it would not be more relevant if it were not because it demonstrates the lies and lies of that man, of Mr. Aldama “, since, as he has stressed in 2018 he was vice president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria. To this, he added that” today It is published that an apartment was rented that Friday -November 9- until 11 in the morning on Saturday, November 10 “, but defends itself by pointing out that If you access your agenda of November 9, 2018, he “was in Tenerife” presenting “an amendment to the totality” of the socialist group.

“That Friday I flew, there is the accreditation of Tenerife’s tickets, there were temporary problems to Gran Canaria, which I slept in Gran Canaria, and that on November 10 I took the first plane in Europe to Madrid, arriving at half past ten in the morningpeninsular time, to move to Fuenlabrada and go to the act – of the PSOE – and return on the flight of three in the afternoon to the Canary Islands. Therefore, it is impossible that I could be on any floor, I was none, I ratify it again, “he has defended himself.





Torres has assured that “today this information will reveal” that it is “before a chain of lies and lies, which what they intend is to damage the image of Ángel Víctor Torres”, however he stressed that It can “demonstrate perfectly where” on November 9 and 10.