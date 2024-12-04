The defense of the alleged achiever of the ‘Koldo case’ has presented this Wednesday a brief before the Supreme Court (TS) in which it would be stated that he agreed with the former minister José Luis Ábalos that he would give him an apartment valued at 1.9 million on the Paseo de la Castellana in exchange for “pre-awarded” contracts, according to progress ‘The World’ and legal sources have confirmed Europe Press.

The aforementioned sources assure that the writing provides evidence and, specifically, the newspaper explains that the alleged achiever has revealed that he “projected” with Ábalos “an operation by which it would acquire, without consideration, the property at Paseo de la Castellana number 164 in Madrid.”

This information explains that it was the “guarantee in favor of José Luis Ábalos of the fulfillment of the commitment by certain construction companies of pay commissions if they were awarded certain public contracts”.

“To this end, the contract was finalized on April 24, 2019, a lease contract with an option to purchase, which expired on February 14, 2024“, collects The World about the writing.

“This contract allowed Ábalos to ensure the collection of future commissions,” the letter says, according to the newspaper. “Once paid, the contract was ineffective, not being executed once the commitment had become effective (…) the property He never took care of Ábalos“he adds.

The aforementioned newspaper also points out that De Aldama’s writing adds that, as he said in his voluntary statement before the judge of the National Court, “the amount requested by Ábalos in commissions was close to the two million euros, “which did not refer exclusively to the award of the contract for medical supplies in favor of Soluciones de Gestión”.