The Koldo case commissioner, Victor of Aldamahas located two images on the mobile phone that has recently returned the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard that, according to him, would prove the payment of commissions in exchange for the award … of public works contracts.

It is a document with alleged handwritten annotations of the Transport Exassor Koldo García, regarding certain works offered by the General Directorate of Roads (DGC) and allegedly preaded to certain construction companies, in which you can read “more one, the one you want.”

And a photograph of a document, in which the face of Koldo García himself is reflected, where he also refers to contracts offered by the same body. Specifically, it is a “note about the DGC contracts with assigned SA Infrastructure”, which would have been sent to Aldama.

Both documents were contributed on Monday by the commissioner’s lawyer, José Antonio Choclán, the judge investigating former Minister José Luis Ábalos in the Supreme Court. The movement occurred just one day that Koldo García undergoes a calligraphic test -prevista for this Tuesday at 11.30 -that the instructor requested to confirm if his letter corresponds to the annotations of other documents on granting of public works previously delivered by Aldama.

In addition, among the documentation already submitted that had ABC access, there are also two reservations that the businessman made through the AirbnB platform with which he tries to prove that, as he declared in the judicial headquarters last December, he was in charge of managing the Two -story rental so that the Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, and Ábalos had meetings with “Ladies.”

As an email attached to the reservation and subsequent payment of 323 euros On an apartment located in Madrid Calle Atocha – three bedrooms and three bathrooms – for November 9 and 10, 2018, coinciding with Torres «was in Madrid, participating in the Federal Committee of the PSOE that was held in Fuenlabrada and also served as an act of proclamation of regional candidates ».

While the second floor that would have facilitated, says Aldama’s defense, was on Ayala Street, also in Madrid, and reserved it between December 15 and 16, 2018. On this occasion, according to the brief, the management of the management the management of the management He did for four people, among whom they were Ábalos and his ex -mane Koldo García, and spent 298 euros. To accredit it, an Airbnb email has also contributed in which the reservation is confirmed.

With regard to the meetings with “ladies”, which Aldama assured that they took place in the floors he provided, now he clarifies that he did not deal with “either such management” or “his fertilizer,” which, he says, does not know if ” There was. And although he does not provide evidence he argues that he can “affirm that it was Mr. Koldo García Izaguirre who usually took care of such efforts.”

To maintain these accusations, “as it has been publicly reflected in different media,” on its telephone agenda as well as in the contacts of your email, where you would have saved numbers linked to this type of company services.

Delcy Rodríguez’s floor

In addition Aldama says in the brief that he was also in charge of managing the reserve where the Vice President of VenezuelaDelcy Rodríguez, during his trip to Spain in January 2020, on Oquendo Street in the capital. I was scheduled for a period between days 16 and 23 of that month, it cost 3,104.15 euros and I would have paid it with a Mastercard card. The stay, however, it could finally be produced by being prohibited from entering European territory.

«Recall that, as stated accredited, the plane that transferred to the vice president of Venezuela landed on Spanish soil at dawn on January 19, 2020, being that my principal referred in his statements provided in judicial headquarters that the days before his Arrival in Spain were Making security checkswhich is why the house was rented for some days before its arrival, ”says his lawyer.

In the same letter of 65 pages, he also incorporated documentation that would prove his relationship with the Constructora Azvi, one of the companies that, according to Aldama, would have benefited from public works awards in exchange for the payment of commissions to the former Minister Ábalos already who was his Right hand, Koldo García. Among her, is the draft of a contract between Azvi and the living group – a company related to Aldama – for which the construction company «reserved the construction works in the lot of the old Swimming Club of Seville ».

Precisely the president of Azvi, Manuel Contreras, had asked Judge Leopoldo Puente to permit to complain about insults against the commissioner, although the instructor rejected his claim to understand that Aldama’s accusations were not «minimally contrasted“And there was no evidence to corroborate” the possible reality of imputations. ”

“In view of Mr. Contreras’s next statement as a witness,” says Aldama’s lawyer, “it is the willingness of this party to provide new documents that prove the direct relationship of my principal with the representatives of the Mercantil Azvi and that This relationship, of a professional type, refers to public tenders where said construction company participated ». The objective, includes the writing, is that it can be interrogated about them. As well as for the «Several meetings“That, he says, would have maintained” with the Director General of Roads, Javier Herrero, “and that they would have been managed by both Aldama and Koldo García.

Finally, it also refers to the execution works of the construction project of the Murcia-Almería High Speed ​​Mediterranean corridor, on which a Postados chain dated February 20, 2019. It insists the defense of the commissioner that the president of Azvi may also be asked “about the reason why these emails were sent to Mr. Aldama.”