He assured that “on some occasions the construction company representative gave the money directly” to Koldo García and Ábalos
The commission agent Víctor de Aldama detailed before the magistrate investigating the Koldo case in the Supreme Court that he began paying commissions to former Minister of Transportation José Luis Ábalos and his advisor, Koldo García, already before 2019 and that the relationship began because…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Aldama #judge #difficult #Koldo #Ábalos #money #party #fund
Leave a Reply