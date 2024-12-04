He maintains before the Supreme Court that he “provided him with real estate”



12/04/2024



Updated at 5:13 p.m.





The document that Víctor de Aldama has presented before the Supreme Court developing his statement on November 21 at the National Court specifically refers to the origin of the relationship that he claims he had with Angel Victor Torresthen president of the Canary Islands and…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only