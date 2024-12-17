Aldama arrives to declare to the Supreme Court accompanied by the leader of Desokupa

The businessman Víctor de Aldama, alleged commission agent of the scheme of public allocations of masks in the middle of the pandemic, arrived this Monday to testify to the Supreme Court aboard a large displacement car driven by Daniel Esteve, leader of Desokupa, the company that dedicated to carrying out extrajudicial evictions of homes.

Upon arriving at the headquarters of the high court, Esteve opened the door of the vehicle for him and accompanied him to the entrance of the judicial headquarters. Aldama, who arrived at 9:35 a.m., will be questioned by high court judge Leopoldo Puente after, last Thursday, former minister José Luis Ábalos denied all the accusations made against him in his statement at the National Court.

In a recent video published on his social networks, Esteve offered protection to Aldama. “If you want to get to the trial alive, I offer you protection with my equipment: armored cars, vests, whatever you need… We can guarantee that you and your family will get to the trial alive. We offer you security for everything. It’s going to cost you a lot, because you have money, but if you need security you just have to ask for it,” he said in that video.

This Monday, it will be the first time that the alleged commission agent appears in court after the document he presented in the Supreme Court and in which he assured that he agreed with the former minister to give him an apartment located on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, valued at 1 .9 million euros, as a supposed “guarantee” for the payments that a series of construction companies would make in the future in exchange for “pre-awarded” public works contracts. In that document, he also assured that the request for “handouts” was constant.