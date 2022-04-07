All of us who regularly play football, be it professionally or amateurishly, we know that the risk of injury is always latent and that any fortuitous play can lead to some kind of blow that keeps us away from the field for a few days, weeks or months.
However, and beyond the recent declarations of aldair rodriguez of Alianza Lima, who assured that he had no bad intentions in the dispute with Robert Rojas River, who ended up suffering a fractured tibia and fibula in last night’s Copa Libertadores clash, the images are eloquent.
“He has his back turned, but I don’t do the plank or lift my foot excessively, much less irresponsibly. Perhaps I do go with a little force, and unfortunately this accident happened,” said the Alianza soccer player, who worried about the situation approached the hotel to greet the Paraguayan Rojas.
I understand that he could have regretted the decision when he saw the video, but that is not why they should reduce or minimize his sanction: once and for all, so that many players begin to take a little more awareness, it should be sanctioned in an exemplary manner and in this case Rodríguez should be unable to play until Robert Rojas recovers. No more no less. this is how you learn.
#Aldair #Rodríguez #deserves #exemplary #sanction #play #Robert #Rojas #recovers
