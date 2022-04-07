River’s victory in the debut of the Copa Libertadores ended with a bitter taste. On a night that should end in joy for the victory against Alianza Lima, the Millionaire had to regret the serious injury suffered by Robert Rojas.
A few minutes from the end, Aldair Rodríguez hit him without the ball and the Paraguayan suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg. Dramatic moments were experienced on the playing field and the Peruvian was sent off.
The Alianza Lima player received a lot of criticism for his attitude and left the court without apologizing to the Millionaire player. He received many messages on social networks and after the meeting he decided to go to River’s hotel to apologize that had been pending.
“I am very sad about the situation that my professional colleague is experiencing. It was a fortuitous play, I had no bad intention. I went to dispute the ball and I think his foot got hooked and when he forced the ball it fractured. That’s why I came to apologize to him personally,” said the 27-year-old.
“I wish you a lot of strength, I will be there writing to you. I had to live through a very tough injury a few years ago, I was close to quitting football because of that injury. That’s why I’m here, because it happened to me, and I didn’t feel those apologies from the person with whom I had the accident. I will be there to apologize, and let you know that I had no bad intentions.”, added the footballer who in 2016 suffered a maxillofacial fracture. Will Rojas forgive him?
