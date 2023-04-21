Magaly Medina He once again monopolized the covers by announcing a new ampay for Alianza Lima’s soccer player and shook the national show business. Aldair Rodríguez was captured by the cameras of “Magaly TV La Firme” kissing a mysterious young woman inside a van in Surco. He then came to her house with a stuffed animal in hand to surprise her family. According to the report issued by ATV, the blue and white striker has been in a relationship with his partner for more than 10 years.

Aldair Rodríguez had asked his girlfriend for her hand

According to the journalistic report, in recent weeks, the blue and white attacker was firm with his partner and published photos together with her, either in meetings with friends and family. He even surprised her on April 1 with beautiful tulips.

It is also specified that, in June 2016, Aldair Rodríguez asked his girlfriend for her hand, setting up a romantic scene. “I would like everyone to be complicit in what I am going to do today. I would like to ask her in front of all of you and tell her that she is the woman that I love with all my heart,” she said.

Images of the ampay of Aldair Rodríguez

In the images of the ampay, it is observed how the woman protagonist of the ampay together with Aldair are in the girlfriend’s truck and remained parked for up to 10 minutes.

Magaly defends herself from criticism after postponing ampay

“What Magaly promised”,It is heard in the promotional of the program. It is worth saying that, through social platforms, users were outraged with the journalist for not issuing the exclusive images that she promised. “Misleading advertising”, “They deceived innocent people”, were some of the comments from users. “Tonight unmissable,” adds the journalist in the clip shared on social networks.

