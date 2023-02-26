Sunday, February 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Aldair Quintana, again in the spotlight: see his mistake in Jaguares vs. Pereira

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Aldair Quintana, again in the spotlight: see his mistake in Jaguares vs. Pereira


close

Aldair Quintana

Aldair Quintana

Photo:

Twitter: @corpereira

Aldair Quintana

The goalkeeper came to the champion as a reinforcement, after leaving Atlético Nacional.

Sports Pereira After getting the first star in its history, it lost the starting goalkeeper of the glorious campaign of the second half of 2022. As soon as the final against Medellín ended, Harlene Castillo announced his departure from the club.

See also  Miguel 'Supermán' López 'puts Colombian cycling in check', video

In his replacement, the club hired Aldair Quintana, goalkeeper who was until the end of last year in National Athletic and that he lost the position with Kevin Mier, after making some mistakes.

Quintana started this Saturday in the match against Jaguares, in Montería, and had an unfortunate action that cost him a goal against.

Quintana’s mistake that cost Pereira the second goal

The one who took advantage of the action was striker Omar Duarte, who managed to block a bad rebound from Quintana. The ball, from the rebound, went directly to the goal.

Pereira lost 2-0 in Montería. In the first stage, the VAR detected a handball by Carlos Andrés Ramírez in the visiting area. Pablo Rojas converted the charge into the first goal of the match.

With the victory, Jaguares rose to sixth place in the League, with eight points, waiting for what happens in the match between América and Envigado. Pereira, for his part, is in box 11, with six units.

See also  Jaguares case: 'They treat us like slaves', says soccer player Fernando Uribe

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Aldair #Quintana #spotlight #mistake #Jaguares #Pereira

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The reasons why the fight against corruption is stagnant in America

The reasons why the fight against corruption is stagnant in America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result