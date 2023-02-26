Aldair Quintana, again in the spotlight: see his mistake in Jaguares vs. Pereira

Sports Pereira After getting the first star in its history, it lost the starting goalkeeper of the glorious campaign of the second half of 2022. As soon as the final against Medellín ended, Harlene Castillo announced his departure from the club.

In his replacement, the club hired Aldair Quintana, goalkeeper who was until the end of last year in National Athletic and that he lost the position with Kevin Mier, after making some mistakes.

Quintana started this Saturday in the match against Jaguares, in Montería, and had an unfortunate action that cost him a goal against.

Quintana’s mistake that cost Pereira the second goal

The one who took advantage of the action was striker Omar Duarte, who managed to block a bad rebound from Quintana. The ball, from the rebound, went directly to the goal.

Pereira lost 2-0 in Montería. In the first stage, the VAR detected a handball by Carlos Andrés Ramírez in the visiting area. Pablo Rojas converted the charge into the first goal of the match.

With the victory, Jaguares rose to sixth place in the League, with eight points, waiting for what happens in the match between América and Envigado. Pereira, for his part, is in box 11, with six units.

