Approximately two years after his participation in the fifth edition of Big Brother VIP, Alda D’Eusanio was the protagonist of unpublished statements regarding the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out all the details together.

Among the protagonists of the fifth edition of Big Brother VIP the face of Alda D’Eusanio stands out. Recently, the former gieffiina gave herself ainterview to “True”, letting yourself go exclusive statements regarding yours participation inside the most spied on house in Italy.

In detail, the former Rai presenter stated that her participation in the reality show was themistake larger than life. These were his words:

I felt pretty bad after what happened. The truth is, I was depressed because the expulsion was bad. I’m recovering, I helped myself with my own strength. I’m a little better, but what I went through wasn’t nice. Gf Vip was the biggest mistake of my life.

Alda D’Eusanio on Alfonso Signorini

You remember that D’Eusanio came disqualified from the game due to some statements made towards Laura Pausini’s husband. At the time, the contestant didn’t even have the chance to say goodbye to her housemates. Subsequently, the topic moved on relationship with Alfonso Signorini in this regard who stated:

Absolutely not! Alfonso is someone who always takes the side of the winner.

Finally, the woman could not help but also speak about thecurrent edition of the Big Brother. These were his last confessions: