Alda D’Eusanio attacks Big Brother Vip: “Iwatchable”

Alda D’Eusanio attacks the Big Brother VIP without sparing criticism of his conductor Alfonso Signorini.

Interviewed by Tag24, the presenter first of all recalled her expulsion from the reality show which took place after accusing Laura Pasuni’s husband, Paolo Carta, of domestic violence: “An expulsion in this way: in slippers, almost in pajamas, without giving me the opportunity to return in the house, at night, sent away, expelled in that way, without giving me the opportunity to explain or to greet friends along the way, to apologize publicly. No rights have been given to me.”

After that episode, Alda D’Eusanio explained that she was “kicked out and canceled from any program”.

And on Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s desire to make the program less trashy, the presenter said: “The change in Mediaset, in trying to ‘clean’ it, so to speak, of excessive trash, yes, I kind of expected this. Even if, leaving Signorini to be the conductor of the Big BrotherIt’s not that much changes.”

“I share the decision to give Mediaset a slightly more presentable face, because in recent years, especially the Big Brother, has become something unwatchable, as far as vulgarity is concerned. So it was necessary to change it. However, it’s not that you modify or give a program a more respectable aspect, simply putting Cesara Buonamici on it as commentator, you have to change it from your head” added Alda D’Eusanio.

Then, the criticisms of the conductor Alfonso Signorini: “The role of Alfonso Signorini is decisive for the programme. It is very important, also because Signorini is not only the conductor, he is also the author, he is the head, he is the mind of the Big Brother“.