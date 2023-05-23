The LeasePlan group ends up in the hands of ALD Automotive. The rental company has announced that it has completed successfully the acquisition of 100% of the shares of what is considered by many to be one of the leading companies in the world for the management of fleets and corporate mobility. An operation that will lead LeasePlan and ALD Automotive to start the process of integration into one company in Italy, subject to the approval of the competent authorities.

The new single company is born

“This acquisition represents a transformative breakthrough able to position the new group, formed by the combination of the two companies, as the global leader in sustainable mobility with a total fleet managed worldwide of 3.3 million vehicles – reads a note signed by ALD Automotive – By joining forces, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan will lead the way towards zero-emission mobility and shape the digital transformation of the industry. The new entity, born from the combination of the two companies, will leverage economies of scale and complementary capabilities to strengthen its competitiveness and ensure significant growth”.

Two new appointments

As part of this deal, Tim Albertsen, CEO of ALD Automotive and LeasePlan, announced the appointments of Philippe Valignyformer Managing Director of ALD Automotive in Italy, in the role of Country Managing Director of the new entity, and di Alberto Viano, ex Managing Director of LeasePlan in Italy, in the position of Deputy Country Managing Director.

Level profiles

We are talking about two elements in which the company places great trust, so much so as to define them “between key talents selected by both ALD Automotive and LeasePlan” which are now “best positioned to implement the fledgling company’s challenging integration plan, to successfully deliver the strategic development growth expected in the coming months and years”. Both appointments have been announced with immediate effect.