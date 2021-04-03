The Circaire festival, which last year had to be rescheduled for September, will be returning for its traditional dates from the end of April.

A mix of street circus, performances indoors (at the auditorium) and live music, Circaire has become firmly established in Alcudia’s calendar and is also hugely popular.

The acts are highly original, and they often combine theater and dance with clowns and circus routines of a traditional style.

The first act will be on Friday, April 30 at the Pont de la Vila Roja amphitheater. “El Gran Final” is a tragicomedy with two clowns.

Over two weekends – April 30-May 2 and May 7-9 – there is information about the performers and about bookings on the circaire.com website (Castellano and Catalan).