Late on Wednesday night, agreement in principle was reached to end an indefinite strike by waste collection and street cleaning workers in Alcudia and Sa Pobla which had started on Monday.

At midday on Wednesday, the employment ministry called another meeting to try and resolve the dispute between FCC Lumsa, the contractor in Alcudia and Sa Pobla, and its employees. Agreement was reached around eight in the evening, and this was then given approval at an assembly of employees.

Although final ratification of the agreement will be on Tuesday at the arbitration and mediation tribunal, the night shift was back at work overnight on Wednesday. There will be no disruption to services over Easter.

Under the agreement, annual salaries will increase over a four-year period from 12,500 euros to 18,000 euros. The spokesperson for the CCOO union, Miguel Ángel Pardo, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement and thanked the employment ministry for its intervention. The positions of the two sides had been “very far apart”.

Alcudia’s councilor for waste management, Sunday Bonnin, says: “We are glad that agreement has been reached. We understand that it is satisfactory for everyone.”