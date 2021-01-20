The Copa del Rey, before its decisive rounds. After the preliminary round dispute between teams from the regional category and the first and second rounds with everyone already involved, the KO tournament enters its final phase, with a high level in each of the heats. Even so, for the greats, this round should be a mere procedure, in which they will rotate and in which they should win without problems to lower category clubs. Those of the First Division will not play each other yet. But the format is made so that there are surprises and to fulfill the dreams of ordinary citizens who do not live professionally from the beautiful game. It is their illusion and they will try to execute it in the new model that Luis Rubiales promoted last season.

Schedule: what time is Alcoyano-Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey?

The Alcoyano-Real Madrid of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey will be played on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 21:00.

Television: how to watch Alcoyano-Real Madrid of the Copa del Rey live on TV?

The Alcoyano-Real Madrid of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey can be enjoyed live on television through Cuatro, an open channel that has the rights to the Copa del Rey in Spain.

Internet: how to follow Alcoyano-Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey online?

The match between Alcoyano and Real Madrid can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the pikes for Biwenger.