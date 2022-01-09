The wave of infections by Covid-19 also splashes non-professional football, to more modest categories such as the First RFEF. In fact, the Spanish Federation decreed in the last hours the suspension of two parties of group II of this category in which the UCAM militates. The first of them was the Alcoyano-Castellón that had to be played yesterday. The reason; the appearance of an outbreak with nine positives in the local team that last Wednesday faced Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. It should be remembered that it is the third postponed game suffered by the Albinegro team for this same reason.

Atlético Sanluqueño-Baleares was the second postponed game in the group in which the team led by Salva Ballesta was, also due to the appearance of four more positives in the Mallorcan team that joined two other previously existing ones. The team led by Xavier Calm could not play the league clash prior to Christmas due to an outbreak in San Fernando, so after this weekend they will have two pending games that still do not have a new date.