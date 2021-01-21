The moral of Alcoyano it is more than an old myth included in the club’s shield and anthem. It is something current that last night we could perfectly recognize when at minute 75 ‘the local technician, Vicente Parras, shouted from the band; “Come on!” “We’re in!”. There was a quarter of an hour left and the team had indeed arrived alive, without more damage than the goal of Militao, to a great center from Marcelo, on the brink of rest. But late at night, the substitutes MadridLacking activity and confidence, they backed off. For them he sent Parras your players once the appropriate changes have been made. And so came the tie that led to extra time.

So Zidane, what I had already put Benzema in for Mariano (isolated, crazy and with a card) during the match, he had to shoot for the extension of the squad cream and made appear to Kroos, Asensio and Hazard. Well with everything and that, Madrid could not beat the veteran José Juan (41 years old, young speed and confidence) and yet he conceded a beautiful goal when Alcoyano was already playing with ten, due to the expulsion of Ramón, whose ardor made him see two cards. Happy night of Alcoyano, of which he will hang on the wall of the best feats in his history, and embarrassment for Madrid. An embarrassment of those who remain. It will hurt, no doubt.

The Cup was drawn as a possible escape for the Madrid this season without the Super Cup, with Atleti fired in LaLiga and with a squad with which it costs to go through Europe. But it flew. It was let slip by a substitute team that was no better than a Second B. He did not know, as happens so often with the headlines, to open a very tight defense, he did not have the bottom to hold the whole game to the top and conceded back. Zidane has played a competition with the fish cart after weeks and weeks of not having any of them. You cannot despise the Cup and Zidane did it, playing it with a group in which he does not believe.