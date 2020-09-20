José León, 25-year-old central defender, signs for a season with Alcorcón and reinforces the defense and the central position in which the potter group already has David Fernández, Fidel Escobar and Castro. José León played last season for Fuenlabrada with whom he played 21 games.

León grew up in the Real Madrid quarry and has also played in the Swedish league with Eskilstuna, with whom he played 15 games. The Cultural Leonesa also appears in the sports career of José León in the 2016/17 season. León coincided with Mere last season at Fuenlabrada.

It is the fourth signing for Alcorcón’s defense this season after Panamanian Fidel Escobar, José Carlos and Venezuelan Víctor García.