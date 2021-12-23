The first round of AD Alcorcón has been catastrophic on and off the pitch. But we stay, for the moment, talking about what happens on the lawn. The numbers speak for themselves Alcorcón is bottom with 11 points, 16 goals in favor and 39 goals against. He has only won two games against Mirandés and Burgos and has added five draws. Potters are 12 points away from save. El Alcorcón is the worst colista in ten years. In the last ten years, three teams that reached matchday 21 at the bottom of the table managed to save the category. They were Nàstic, Albacete and Hércules in the 2016/17, 2014/15 and 2012/13 seasons respectively.

The Catalans arrived in 16/17 at the bottom with 18 points and finished the season in a creditable 14th position with 52. Albacete two seasons earlier reached matchday 21 also bottom and ended up adding 51 points being 14th. In 2012/13 Hercules finished the first round with 17 points and finished 17th with 50 points.

The truth is that the Second Division is very long and for samples two examples. In the 2013/14 season we found the “best” bottom bottom player of the last ten years with 21 points, Castilla. However, the white subsidiary ended up losing the category with 49 points and the 20th position. In the 2019/20 season, the year of COVID, we find at the end of the first round the next worst bottom of the decade after Alcorcón, Deportivo de la Coruña. That low Depor with 51 points, a figure that normally gives you salvation, in 19th position.

The key figure for salvation is 50 points. Alcorcón needs 39 more than it has to reach that figure. It is clear that his second round must be more than remarkable. But an example is that it is possible to finish bottom on the first lap and save the category and even exceed 50 points. That is why the Alcorcón looks at itself in the mirror of the Nàstic, the Albacete and the Hercules. The sports improvement that the team has had with Fran Fernández and the arrival of reinforcements in the winter market should be the first steps to reach the goal of salvation.