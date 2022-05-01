The Alcorcon continues discounting weeks and games for say goodbye of which his category has been in the last twelve campaigns. the potters want and need give the fans the greatest number of joys possible (follow the match live on AS.com).

It is true that the next season is going poking out in the day to day of the club and this week we have met the new sports director Andres Fernandez. But in the remainder of the season Alcorcón is clear, it’s time to compete and add as much as possible. In addition, Alcorcón has been playing very well in recent months and competing in every duel. Being intense in pressure, tactically organized and finishing everything possible will be the potter game keys. those of Fran Fernandez It arrives with the sure casualties of the two long-term injured: Juanma and Bellvís and the sanction of Zarfino. In addition to Calero’s doubt due to physical problems.

For his part andl Girona took, last day in Cartagena, a reality check. The defeat showed him that the dream of direct promotion is unattainable and for this reason, the group now seeks to secure a place to play the playoff as soon as possible. can’t fail because the palms is alone three points and Ponferradina, which hosts Cartagena this Sunday, four. The rojiblancos showed weakness a week ago and Míchel has had an impact on the withdrawal and the punch. The little success is weighing him down and before the Alcorcón, Stuani will be ‘alone’ in the face of danger because Nahuel Bustos is suspended.

The injuries Nor are they giving the Girona team excessive room for maneuver because the last to fall was Víctor Sánchez and the coach will be forced to reinvent his team again. Of course, there has also been good news because Kebe, Santi Bueno and Jairo are back. The three are recovered from their respective ailments and the last two point to ownership. This is not the time to keep anything to yourself because Alcorcón, despite already being a First RFEF team, won’t let go. The Girona squad has already made it clear that expect a “cheat” match and Míchel meditates, with the aim that his block is the protagonist and bears the weight of the duel, to gather in the medullary to Baena, Aleix García, Iván Martín and Borja García. Samu Saiz would have a more revulsive role, although he could appear for Iván Martín. It would be the only doubt of a Girona that will have Stuani at the top. Wood to try to secure the playoff as soon as possible.