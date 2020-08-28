He Alcorcón wants to continue strengthening the center of the field and the medullary and for that he has laid his eyes on one of the young promises of the prolific quarry of the Real Murcia: Juanma Bravo. This lanky midfielder has played 70 games in the Second Division B and has grown up in the quarry of the Real Murcia with whom he played 1,907 minutes in 23 games last season and scored two goals.

Bravo is a total midfielder. In the group, grana has played in all positions and profiles in the center of the field. His favorite position is midfielder and last season his coach used him in both a defensive and offensive midfielder profile. A player with impudence, vision of the game and good at one against one. But above all, Those who have seen him for years at Murcia highlight his capacity for sacrifice, work and intensity in the game.

The journalist from SER Murcia Rubén González He advanced the figures of the operation. The Alcorcón would pay 130,000 euros to Murcia and the Murcian team would keep 12% of a possible transfer. Everything indicates that the agreement is close to closing.

At the core, Alcorcón currently has a squad with Boateng, Gorostidi, Reko and Aerie.

There are several teams that this summer have set their eyes on the quarry of the Real Murcia that in recent years is doing a great job.