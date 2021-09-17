Almeria

For its part, Almería visits Santo Domingo wanting to make up for itself after the defeat in Ponferrada, where the result was not the most worrying thing, but the image left by Rubi’s painting. In fact, within the Indálica entity the attitude of some players did not like at all, as it happened in Lezama. Even so, the dressing room is aware that a victory today would fix practically all the problems, sleeping in direct promotion.

The Vilasarense coach already pointed out in the press conference prior to tonight’s duel that his team must improve in the last pass and that he does not rule out making changes in the eleven. An obligatory modification is that of the right side, due to the injury of Aitor Buñuel. The two candidates are Juanjo Nieto and Alejandro Pozo. Be that as it may, the former Sevilla will start, either in defense or as a winger.

As to follow: Sadiq. One of the great stars of this Smartbank League. He is still not shining as he was supposed to, and he wants to do it from today’s duel.