ALBACETE

After the important victory against Zaragoza, they will look for a win against Alcorcón to get closer to permanence. Alejandro Menéndez recovers Álvaro Jiménez and Kecojevic for this clash after both serving his sanction, although he loses Arroyo after being expelled against Zaragoza and Ortuño who days ago, tested positive for coronavirus. The white team has only won one away game this season.

AS to follow: Álvaro Jiménez. He is one of the most dangerous players in Albacete.