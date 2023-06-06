President of the CCJ of the Senate had already signaled to Lula that he would work for a sabbatical as a nominee for the STF in June

The leader of the PSB in the Senate, Jorge Kajurusaid on Monday (5.jun.2023) that the president of the CCJ (Commission for Constitution and Justice), Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), wants to schedule Cristiano Zanin’s sabbath to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) for June 14. “He told me that he already wants to put it on, he thinks it is fundamental, already on the other Wednesday, the Saturday. Some senators understand that it would not be the moment, we should observe more the scenario of the vote in the Senate. But there is no doubt of his acceptance, not least because there is nothing in which you can question his legal knowledge”, he told journalists. Sought, the advisory of Senator Davi Alcolumbre said that there is still no set date for the appointment of the sabbath.