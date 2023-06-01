President of the CCJ of the Senate meets with Lula this Thursday (June 1st) in Planalto; wants to signal that he is a faithful ally of the PT

The president of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), will facilitate the approval of Cristiano Zanin to the STF, which may already come out in June. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will nominate Zanin for a vacancy on the Federal Supreme Court this Thursday (June 1, 2023). At 17:00, Alcolumbre and the petista meet at the Planalto Palace.

Cristiano Zanin is a 47-year-old lawyer who defended the PT during the Lava Jato operation. Target of the task force, Lula was arrested due to the processes conducted by the former judge and currently senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), in Curitiba (PR). The convictions amounted to almost 30 years, and the petista was imprisoned for 580 days.

During the meeting, Alcolumbre should assure Lula that Zanin’s sabbath and approval, who defended the PT in Lava Jato processes, will not have any obstacles. The senator will use this opportunity to publicly signal that he is one of the government’s main allies in Congress.

The congressman’s political group appointed 2 of Lula’s ministers: Transport, Juscelino Filho, and National Integration, Waldez Góes. União Brasil, Alcolumbre’s party, questioned the space given to the senator at the time.

The relationship between Alcolumbre and Lula is considered to be very good, but it has been under pressure from other parties that want to occupy the ministry space currently reserved for the senator. That is why the congressman must tell the PT that he will work so that Zanin’s hearing and approval is as quick as possible and that it has a good result.

As found out by Power360, the impasse between Petrobras and Ibama, which halted oil research on the coast of Amapá, in the state of Alcolumbre, will not interfere with the nominee for the STF on the Saturday. The senator is confident that the issue will be resolved in order to allow the state-owned company to continue studying the feasibility of extracting oil from the so-called equatorial margin.

This clash had been causing fear behind the scenes that Alcolumbre would block Zanin’s questioning at the CCJ as retaliation against Ibama and the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, but that will not happen. This 5th meeting should serve for the senator to reassure that position.

Sabatina de Zanin will not have obstacles similar to those caused by the senator’s nomination of André Mendonça by former president Jair Bolsonaro to the STF. Mendonça’s sabbath, which is now at the Supreme Court, was held 141 days after the nomination — made official by the President of the Republic on July 13, 2021.

With Alcolumbre’s support, Lula’s nomination should be approved. Senators have only rejected 5 nominees to the STF in history, all in 1894, in the government of the then president Floriano Peixoto (1891-1894).

Zanin’s name was one of the favorites for the vacancy since the beginning of the 3rd Lula government. The Chief Executive has even said that “everyone would understand” if he nominated the lawyer.

Zanin will be the 9th nominee by Lula to the STF in his 3 passages for the Presidency of the Republic. By the end of the term, the president will have at least one more nomination, when Minister Rosa Weber, current president of the Court, turns 75 and retires on October 2.

Also on Wednesday (May 31), Lula called Alcolumbre to inform him of Zanin’s nomination. They took advantage of this and scheduled the meeting for this Thursday, which was already desired by the senator precisely to discuss the issue involving Petrobras and Amapá.

After the call, on the night of that Wednesday (May 31), Alcolumbre, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and Cristiano Zanin met in person in Brasília to talk about the nomination and the procedure in the Senate.

Earlier on this 5th, Pacheco confirmed the nomination of Zanin’s name and said that the Senate will not create obstacles for the approval of Lula’s nomination.