União Brasil’s most influential name in the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (AP) should be, in Casa Alta, the rapporteur for the fiscal framework. He is one of the links between the Planalto Palace and the party born from the merger between DEM and PSL. The senator was the one who gave the cards in the ministerial nominations of his legend in the president’s 3rd term Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The PLC (Complementary Law Project) of the new framework of public accounts in Brazil is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, under the rapporteurship of Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), and will go on to be analyzed by senators if it is approved in plenary. According to the President of the Lower House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the proposal will be voted until May 10.

Until then, Cajado has the mission to build a text that will also please opposition members, so that the PLC can get the minimum 257 votes in plenary. The same skill will have to be achieved in the Senate, where 41 favorable votes will be needed.

Lira and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), have been making public statements that the National Congress is committed to approving the fiscal framework proposed by the PT government, whose main representative of the economic area is the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT).

The expectation of government supporters is that the PLC will be approved in both legislative houses this semester. The ratification of the project is the backdrop for the approval of the PLDO (Budget Guidelines Bill) for the 2024 Federal Budget.

WHO IS DAVI ALCOLUMBRE

Regarded as one of the most able congressmen, Alcolumbre was president of the Senate and occupies, by reappointment, the presidency of the CCJ (Commission of Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Upper House. The senator, however, is the pivot of discomfort within his party, which has 3 ministers on the Esplanade.

In 2022, during the assembly of the Lula government, the congressman actively participated in the choice of names to be, at the time, delivered to the PT summit, which at the time was assembling his government. The choices between Alcolumbre, the national president of the legend, Luciano Bivar (União Brasil-PE), and other caciques of the acronym caused tensions that still linger today in the benches of the Chamber and the Senate, which are said not to be contemplated by the ministers placed in the government.

With the crisis, the Union’s decision, so far, is to remain in the line of independence in relation to the Planalto Palace, that is, without compromising closed votes in favor of the Planalto. The portfolio holders are federal deputies Juscelino Filho (Communications) and Daniela Carneiro (Tourism), and Waldez Góes (Regional Development). The first 2 names are from União, and the 3rd is from PDT.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), has increased the burden of rapprochement with congressional benches by state. The strategy is to create independent alternatives to Pacheco and, above all, Lira, in order to reach a solid base of approval of matters relevant to the government.