Stricter rules on the way to combat driving been impaired by alcohol: the tightening is contained in the reform of Traffic Laws, under discussion in Parliament and in the home stretch. The news concerns who will be sentenced with over 0.8 grams/litrewhich is a expert driver (with a license for over three years) or a new driver (with a license for less than three years) nothing changes. There will be three phases: the observationthe condemnation and finally the obligation. First Police or Carabinieri, through evidence with road breathalyzeridentify the subject with the blood alcohol level above 0.8. Then the driver comes condemned in court with a sentence. Finally, the obligation to alcohollock.

Compulsory alcohol lock bands

Anyone who is an experienced driver (has had their license for more than three years) must respect a limit maximum of half a gram of alcohol per liter of blood in 3 bands (Article 186 of the Highway Code).

Over 0.5 grams of alcohol per liter of blood but not more than 0.8. No alcohol lock required. Fine of 543 euros, suspension of the driving license from three to six months, reduction of 10 points from the driving licence. Over 0.8 grams of alcohol per liter of blood but not more than 1.5. After conviction, mandatory alcohol lock for 2 years. Fine of 800 euros, arrest for up to six months, suspension of the driving license from six months to one year, reduction of 10 points from the driving licence. Over 1.5 grams of alcohol per liter of blood. After conviction, mandatory alcohol lock for 3 years. Fine of 1,500 euros, arrest from six months to one year, suspension of the driving license from one to two years, reduction of 10 points from the driving licence. With the conviction, confiscation of the vehicle, which becomes the property of the State. If the vehicle belongs to a person unrelated to the crime, the license suspension doubles.

The Alcolock is mandatory above 0.8 grams of alcohol per liter of blood

Alcolock, Union driving licence codes

The provision will be indicated with union codes specific on the license issued in Italy: the number 68 stands for “no alcohol” and the number 69 for “only vehicles equipped with an alcohol lock”. The sanctioned person will only be able to drive if completely sober. II Prefect provides for the review of the license, with the motorist forced to demonstrate that he has the physical and psychological requirements to drive, and to be fit to do so (article 128 of the Highway Code).

Alcohol lock for new drivers

For the new drivers (with a license for less than three years) exists zero tolerance: they cannot drink even a drop of alcohol per liter of blood. From above zero grams to 0.5 grams of alcohol per liter of blood, fine of 168 euros and a 10-point reduction on your driving licence.

Between 0.8 and 1.5 g/l alcohol lock requirement for 2 years; over 1.5 g/l, alcohol lock for 3 years

Over 0.5 g/lthe fines indicated above for experts are increased by a third. Between 0.8 and 1.5 g/l, after conviction, mandatory alcohol lock for 2 years; over 1.5 g/lalcohollock for 3 years.

Will alcohol lock reduce accidents?

However, a paradox remains. Question: the new rules will be enough to stem the phenomenon of alcohol-related accidents in Italy? It’s impossible to say. Today Istat does not provide exact data on accidents in altered conditions, because he does not receive them from the police. It will therefore be impossible to make precise comparisons.

Alcolock what is it

Alcohol lock is a aftermarket device who, if he detects even the slightest trace of alcohol in his blood above zero, prevents the engine from starting. The sanctioned motorist will have to fit the instrument in the car at his own expense, with the requirements set out in the standard 50.436. In addition, there will be an anti-tampering seal to prevent crafty people from neutralizing it.

Alcolock

Within six months since the entry into force of the new Highway Code 2024, the Ministry of Infrastructure will establish the characteristics of the alcohol lock, the installation methods, and also which workshops are authorized to carry it out.

