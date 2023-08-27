Alcoholism | The idyll of a single-family house hides a violent past: Seppo and Katja Mäkipää, who lived in Rappio, decided to get sober 29 years ago

Seppo Mäkipää wasted 15 years of his life. He was a degenerate alcoholic who could not stop drinking. In the fall of 1994, however, he put the lid on, permanently.

Seppo Mäkipää has been doing parish work for many decades. The Mäkipääs got the wall hanging visible in the back as a housewarming gift from a couple they knew when they moved to Kokemäki. It depicts the Last Supper.

Arja Harjunmaa Sydän-Satakunta

18:00

Kokemäki, Pori

In the cell Seppo Mäkipää there was time to think.

He had been arrested at the scene of the crime, even though he had tried to hide. When the police found him, he immediately confessed. He had thrust the butcher knife into his friend’s stomach. The guy survived, but was seriously injured. There was blood everywhere.