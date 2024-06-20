Alcoholism | The decadent alcoholics camped under the Hakaniemi bridge died abandoned – Maria Schulgin helped them, but one suicide was too much for her

“The November movement thought that alcoholism is a social problem. But we were naive. Yes, it goes more so that alcoholism causes social problems”, says Maria Schulgin.

Degenerate alcoholics smelling nauseating had a camp under the Hakaniemi bridge, and Maria Schulgin helped them. But when Hakaniemi’s emperor “Joppe” killed himself, anxiety followed, which just lasted and lasted.

Vthe old Hakaniemi bridge is currently being demolished, but in November 1967 there were sofas and a campfire under it.

About ten men were warming themselves by the campfire wearing several layers of jackets. Many were war veterans.

Homeless men used to sing to keep themselves warm: A child’s path that runs through the earth / but a lovely angel leads home…