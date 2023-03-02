Alcoholism | Leena Valmu learned to drink in moderation, although it is impossible for many alcoholics – And it is very difficult, she says

Venla and Leena Valmu have only learned to talk about their mother’s alcohol problem in recent years. “Your generation has a lot to learn from us junkies. Our open way of discussing intoxicants clears the way for you too,” says Venla Valmu.

Venla Valmu imagined as a child that she knew what an alcoholic looked like – and her mother, who worked in international management positions, was definitely not like that. Leena Valmu’s alcohol problem did not become clear to her daughter until she was an adult.

On a September evening five years ago Leena Valmu was important to his family. Valmu’s spouse and two adult children were sitting at the dining table when Valmu opened his mouth:

“I drink too much.”

At first everyone was quiet. The first to open his mouth was the spouse, whose opinions Valmu already knew: his wife’s drinking had been the couple’s most common argument for years.