Alcoholism | Big brother was Nelli Niemelä’s biggest role model for a long time – As an adult, she tried to save her brother, but alcohol took the victory time and time again

Nelli Niemelä believed for a long time that her brother’s drinking was under control and that the situation would get better. During that time, he tried with all his might to solve and hide Aki Saariaho’s problems.

As a child, Aki Saariaho was the role model of his little sister Nelli Niemelä. As an adult, the role model became an alcoholic, whose problems the little sister tried to solve. Now the siblings tell their own version of how Saariaho’s alcoholism affected their lives.

Nelli Niemelä

“Minu and Aki are four years apart in age. Still, Aki took me everywhere with him as a child. It was a really big deal for a little wild girl who wanted to do something all the time.

We lived in the country, so we went on a lot of forest trips with the children of the neighboring houses. In the winter, we played street games and built snowmen. I remember that I often annoyed Aki’s friends, but Aki defended me. Aki was super nice to me and he guided me on what is right and what is wrong.