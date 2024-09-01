Ciudad Juarez.- Dozens of people attended the 17th Alcoholics Anonymous Congress at the Benito Juárez Municipal Auditorium today, which ends today.

The closing ceremony of the congress will take place at 2:00 p.m., reported Gustavo C., coordinator of the XVII AA Congress, of the Chihuahua Norte area, of the Mexican Central of General Services, A C.

People from Nuevo Casas Grandes, Buenaventura, Janos, Villa Ahumada, and Ciudad Juárez, among other municipalities, gathered at the site. The objective of this congress was to join forces with authorities and organizations in favor of the population, it was reported.

The conference is open to the public free of charge.