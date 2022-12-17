Aguascalientes, Ags.- One woman in full state of drunk crashed his car against various pieces of street furniture in the city of Aguascalientes early Friday morning.

Elements of road police attended the early hours of this Friday the report of the spectacular accident, which was recorded on Aguascalientes Avenue at the height of the subdivision Livestock Union.

After the driver of a drunk vehicle collided with two bollards, a concrete planter and a preventive signage, knocking it down.

The emergency system entered a report in which it was stated that at the intersection of Aguascalientes Avenue and Guadalupe González Avenue in the Unión Ganadera subdivision, there had been a spectacular accident.

For the previous to the place they came uniformed of road police from aguascalientes to attend to the mishap and secure the scene of the incident.

Upon arrival, they located a black Renault sedan, which was driven by Maria “N” 27 years old of age, who was in a state of drunkness.

According to the indications at the scene, road police determined that the driver was traveling on Aguascalientes Avenuein from south to north in the left lane.

Upon reaching the height of the Avenida Guadalupe González, turned left and impact with his part frontal two bollards then followed its path head-on and collided simultaneously a concrete flowerpot and a preventive signalingknocking him down.

The driver, due to her responsibility in the mishap and her drunken state, was arrested and placed under arrest. disposition in the Directorate of Civic Courts.